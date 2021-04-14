Murrells Inlet Marshwalk to undergo emergency repairs

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Murrells Inlet Marshwalk is set to go through repairs after an assessment revealed it presents “eminent potential for serious injury to patrons.”
The assessment, done by the Earthworks Group, stated part of the Marshwalk is “unsafe and in need of immediate repair/replacement.”
The Georgetown County Council voted Tuesday to have Associates Roofing & Construction, Inc. make the necessary repairs. The work will include replacing the wood deck and guardrail.
Earthworks Group’s assessment said a lot of the problems were “significant damages to wood and corrosion to hardware (bolts, screws, nails & associated fasteners).”
Giving new life to the Marshwalk is a project Dead Dog Saloon’s Mike Campbell said is long overdue.
“It’s been 20 years of drying out,” Campbell said. “Small little repairs, replacement boards. But now is the time to really go after it, and it’s only the tip of the iceberg.”
Campbell has noticed a lot of the same problems the assessment revealed.
“Well, it’s the loose boards,” Campbell said. “You have folks with flip-flops walking up and down, they trip and fall and come inside and ask us ‘Hey, you know there’s a loose board.’ Handrails are starting to split and warp as you can see all along this wooden section.”
The project will cost $144,458, and it will be paid for through the Murrells Inlet Revitalization Fund.
There is no word on when the project will start.
