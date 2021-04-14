Mayor, councilmembers proclaim Surfside Beach as ‘autism friendly vacation destination’

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach is continuing its commitment to being autism-friendly.
April is National Autism Awareness Month, and in order to help bring awareness, the mayor and town council proclaimed Surfside Beach as an “autism-friendly vacation destination.”
Since 2016, the town of Surfside Beach has been recognized as the first official “autism-friendly vacation destination.”
“The town council welcomes ASD families to ‘The Family Beach,’” the proclamation states.
The Champion Autism Network (CAN) in Surfside Beach helps to spread awareness through events, training and programs including the CAN card program. Families can easily register and use the card to receive services and discounts at their favorite places in Myrtle Beach.
