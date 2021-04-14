Marion man sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting child in Horry Co.

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion man has been sentenced to 15 years in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 9-year-old in 2016 in Horry County, prosecutors said.
According to information from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 38-year-old Quinton Leonard pleaded guilty this week to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. His case was set to go to trial.
Leonard received the maximum sentence for the charge. He also must register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life, according to the prosecution.
He also pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct and received a three-year prison sentence that will run concurrently for a total of 15 years.
