Learning all about the great things the South Strand Lions Club does in the community

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The South Strand Lions Club has been around since 1984 and is a service organization. The organizations purpose is helping the community in any way they can which can be financial, volunteering, and much more.
On Saturday, May 8th they are holding the Carl Blake Memorial golf tournament which is their biggest fundraiser they do for the Lions Club. The tournament is full this year and this is something they do every year.
If you are interested in learning more visit them on Facebook: South Strand Lions Club.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.