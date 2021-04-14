Horry County Schools to receive 25 new buses after Volkswagen settlement

By WMBF News Staff | April 14, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 11:14 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New school buses will soon be hitting the roads of Horry County.

Ryan Brown, spokesperson for the State Department of Education, said Horry County Schools will receive 25 new propane buses from the state.

With the new additions, HCS will now have 72 propane buses in its fleet, Brown added.

The buses are being purchased with a second round of Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust funds, according to the governor’s office.

In total, the state purchasing 235 new school buses and three public transit buses with the trust fund money.

The governor’s office said HCS is among 12 districts set to receive the new propane school buses.

