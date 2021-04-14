Hartsville extends face mask ordinance

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Hartsville leaders voted Tuesday night to extend the city’s face mask ordinance for another 60 days.
The ordinance outlines circumstances in which citizens are required to wear a face mask:
- While inside enclosed areas of any retail establishment, foodservice establishment, or city owned buildings
- All retail establishments shall require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and at all times in which social distancing with other staff is not possible
- All food service establishments shall require staff who interact with customers (including delivery personnel) to wear face coverings while working.
Exemptions to ordinance include:
- In outdoor or unenclosed areas connected to retail or foodservice establishments in which social distancing of at least six-feet is possible and observed
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
- For those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition
- For children under 10 years old
- For patrons of foodservice establishments while they are dining
- In private, individual offices
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when exercising, obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the receipt of dental services, or while swimming;
- While exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within the same enclosed area
Any customer or employee that violates the ordinance may face a fine up to $25. Establishments may be fined up to $100.
The ordinance will remain in effect until June 12, unless extended by Hartsville City Council.
