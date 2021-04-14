FIRST ALERT: Clouds build back up, showers return tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re starting today off with plenty of sunshine and climbing temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s once again today before the clouds start to filter back into the region.
We will see our skies go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Eventually the weak cold front will approach the area, bringing increasing clouds throughout the evening and into the overnight hours. As we move close to sunset and into the overnight hours, a few showers will be possible from time to time but the widespread rain threat or strong storm threat is not expected. Rain chances will be at 30% tonight before climbing up to 40% on Thursday.
Models are now loving a second round of showers through the middle of the day on Thursday with clouds lingering. Slightly cooler weather will move in but the best rain chances look to happen Thursday morning through the early afternoon hours. Once again, it’s not a washout. Highs will reach the low-mid 70s on Thursday with decreasing cloud cover later in the day.
Sunshine returns for the end of the work week. Friday will be one of the coolest days of the week with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. We will remain on the cool side on Saturday and a few clouds will try to build into the area. Models have hinted at a system sliding to our south Saturday, bringing just an isolated 20% chance of a shower or two for now. We will need to keep an eye on this disturbance. Any movement north could increase that shower chance for the weekend. For now, expect more clouds and cooler temperatures on Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures will start to climb into the 70s once again.
