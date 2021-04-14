FIRST ALERT: Clouds build back up, showers return tonight

Sunshine returns for the end of the work week. Friday will be one of the coolest days of the week with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. We will remain on the cool side on Saturday and a few clouds will try to build into the area. Models have hinted at a system sliding to our south Saturday, bringing just an isolated 20% chance of a shower or two for now. We will need to keep an eye on this disturbance. Any movement north could increase that shower chance for the weekend. For now, expect more clouds and cooler temperatures on Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures will start to climb into the 70s once again.