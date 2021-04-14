Exciting things are happening with Faith Outreach Ministries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Faith Outreach Ministries has been feeding families in the grand strand for 10 years and is happy to say over one million pounds of food has been distributed with the help of so many people.
The organization is all volunteers and does a food distribution every month.
Here is what they have coming up:
Resource Fair for the Homeless on Thursday, April 15th at Futrell Park from 10:00am-1:00pm.
Drive-Thru Style Food Distribution at The Church of Resurrection in Surfside on April 17th, May 15th, June 19th and July 17th starting at 7:00am.
