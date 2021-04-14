Dare Danyel to take the perfect selfie at Selfie WRLD

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -This week Danyel tried out the brand new attraction here in Myrtle Beach, Selfie WRLD!
Selfie WRLD of Myrtle Beach has many great themes to take some fun pictures in. They can do private parties or you can just go with some friends to take some great looking pictures together.
It is a place that everyone should try! They are located in the Coastal Grand Mall. Check them out on Facebook: Selfie WRLD Myrtle Beach or visit www.selfiewrldmb.com.
