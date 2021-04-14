Crash closes northbound lanes of Highway 501 in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Motorists are being asked to avoid a portion of Highway 501 as first responders work a traffic accident in Conway.
According to the Conway Fire Department, the crash is at Highway 501 and Four Mile Road.
Officials say the northbound lanes toward Aynor are blocked. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
The Conway Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue are also on scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
