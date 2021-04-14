Crash closes northbound lanes of Highway 501 in Conway

The crash is at Highway 501 and Four Mile Road. (Source: Conway Fire Department)
By WMBF News Staff | April 14, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 12:28 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Motorists are being asked to avoid a portion of Highway 501 as first responders work a traffic accident in Conway.

According to the Conway Fire Department, the crash is at Highway 501 and Four Mile Road.

Officials say the northbound lanes toward Aynor are blocked. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The Conway Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue are also on scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

