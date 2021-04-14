CofC wins in Clemson 13-6

The Cougars hit a trio of solo home runs – two by Steffy and one by Stageberg – and put up four runs in the fifth and six in the ninth to blitz Clemson for the second time in as many seasons. Steffy went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and an RBI single while Stageberg posted a 3-for-4 effort of his own with a solo shot and a two-run double. Charleston stretched a 2-1 lead into a 6-1 advantage with four runs in the fifth before breaking the game open with a six-spot in the ninth.