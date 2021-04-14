CofC wins in Clemson 13-6

CLEMSON, S.C. --- Tanner Steffy drove in three runs and hit the first two home runs of his collegiate career, Luke Stageberg homered for the second straight game and the College of Charleston exploded for a pair of big innings as the Cougars defeated Clemson in back-to-back seasons for the first time in history with a 13-6 win on Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 13, Clemson 6
Location: Clemson, S.C.
Records: Charleston (13-14), Clemson (15-14)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars hit a trio of solo home runs – two by Steffy and one by Stageberg – and put up four runs in the fifth and six in the ninth to blitz Clemson for the second time in as many seasons. Steffy went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and an RBI single while Stageberg posted a 3-for-4 effort of his own with a solo shot and a two-run double. Charleston stretched a 2-1 lead into a 6-1 advantage with four runs in the fifth before breaking the game open with a six-spot in the ninth.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Steffy put his powerful bat on display with two ringing home runs – the first two of his collegiate career – including a missile to left center on the first pitch of the fourth inning. The sophomore DH added another key base hit with an RBI single to drive in the first run of the ninth. Steffy’s three hits on Tuesday night mark a career high.
NOTABLES
· Steffy is the fourth Cougar this season to hit multiple homers in the same game, joining Ari Sechopoulos (Mar. 23 at Coastal Carolina), Harrison Hawkins (Mar. 27 vs. UNCW) and Joseph Mershon (Apr. 10 vs. Tennessee Tech).
· Mershon collected a single in the third to extend his reached base streak to 16 games.
· Sechopoulos delivered a key two-run double with the bases loaded following a rain delay in the fifth.
· Brody Hopkins went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and drove in two on a two-run sac fly in the ninth.
· Freshman William Privette scattered five hits, struck out six and allowed one run over four and two-thirds innings in his first collegiate start.
· Jordan Carr fanned three in two and one-third innings to earn his second win of the season.
· All nine members of the Cougar batting order reached base safely including eight via a hit.
· The Cougars scored multiple runs with two outs for the 14th time this season with four on the night.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will return home on Friday to host James Madison in the opening game of a weekend series in Colonial Athletic Association play. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.