Chants earn midweek sweep at College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Coastal Carolina softball team earned a doubleheader sweep of the College of Charleston Cougars by the scores of 14-3 and 14-2 to improve to 11-18 overall this season.
The Chanticleers set a season-high 14 runs in both games, the most scored since they scored 15 versus Northern Illinois on Feb. 15, 2020.
CCU 14, CofC 3 (Game 1)
Coastal sent 22 batters to the plate in the first two innings of game one and scored a season-high six runs in each of the two innings to defeat the Cougars by the score of 14-3.
Eight of the first nine CCU batters reached safely in the top of the first. Senior Courtney Dean slapped a RBI single, and a two-RBI single from freshman Riley Zana highlighted the first stanza. Fellow Chants Kayla Rosado and Ally Clegg forced a pair of bases-loaded RBI walks from the Cougars pitching staff that led to a 6-0 lead.
Just as they did in the first inning, Coastal scored six runs in the bottom of the second from a RBI single off the bat of Rosado and Zana’s three-run double, her second two-bagger of the season to put CCU up 12-0.
The Cougars added their first run in the bottom of the fourth off CCU starter Kaitlin Beasley Polko, the Chants came right back in the next half inning to tack on their final two runs of the game.
With two outs in the top of the fifth, freshman outfielder Payton Ebersole added her first Chanticleer hit, RBI, and run scored on Abbey Montoya’s RBI single back through the middle of the infield.
Zana led the Chanticleer team as she went 2-fo-3 in game one with a career-high five RBI.
Rosado and Montoya also picked up a pair of RBI in the win.
Clegg added a career-high three walks in the Chants defeat of the Cougars.
Beasley-Polko earned her sixth win of the season with her eighth complete game. The senior allowed five hits, three runs, and one earned in 5.0 innings of work.
College of Charleston starter Payton Lemire took the loss as she allowed five runs, five earned, and lasted just 0.1 innings.
CCU 14, CofC 2 (Game 2)
Coastal Carolina picked up where they left off in game one with a 14-2, game two victory, and earned the doubleheader sweep.
The Chanticleers didn’t waste time in game two as they took the lead in the top of the first after just two batters.
Senior Makiya Thomas led off the game with a hit back to Charleston starting pitcher Kylie Burke, but the Cougar righty threw the ball away errantly to first base that allowed the speedy leadoff hitter to advance to second base. The error on the play didn’t mean much because next batter Abbey Montoya blasted her fourth home run of the season to put CCU up 2-0.
The Chants extended their lead to 4-0 in the top of the third, but the Cougars cut into their lead in the bottom of the third with a pair of back-to-back doubles.
Kayla Gutierrez singled with one out and then stole second base off Coastal starter Raelee Brabham. Noel Dominguez and Shealyn Starks cashed in on Gutierrez’s hit with consecutive doubles that cut the Chanticleer’s lead to 4-2.
In the top of the fourth, CCU capped off the victory as they sent 15 batters to the plate and scored a season-high 10 runs in the inning to defeat the College of Charleston in five innings.
Thomas, Montoya, Paige Rivas, and Mackenzie Beyer added Coastal’s lead with a combined 10 RBI. Beyer had the biggest hit of the inning with a grand slam, her team-high eighth home run of the season.
The Chanticleers earned a season-high 13 hits in the win, the most since they had 14 against USC Upstate on Mar. 1, 2020.
Braham improved to 3-5 on the season as the righty allowed two runs, two earned in 5.0 innings in the complete-game victory.
Five Chanticleers had at least two hits in the game-two victory. Thomas and Montoya had a season-high three hits, while Augur, Beyer, and Rivas added a pair of hits.
The Chanticleers will return to the diamond, April 17-18, at Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia State.
Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.