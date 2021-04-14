10 Carolina Forest HS student-athletes sign on Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s nothing like being able to see hard work pay off and dreams come true. That was the case for 10 student-athletes at Carolina Forest High School who signed to play collegiate sports Wednesday afternoon. Included in the group are 8 football players, a track and field athlete, and a girls basketball player. Their names along with the schools they signed with are below.
DJ Admill – Football (Ferrum College)
Isaiah Coakley – Football (Missouri Valley College)
Lucas Giovansanti – Football (NC Wesleyan College)
Caleb Godfree – Football (Coastal Carolina)
Josh Harris – Football (Wofford College)
Patrick Mauro – Football (Presentation College)
Connor Meehan – Football (Rhodes College)
Nevon Tyler – Football (Ferrum College)
Jake Gamble – Track & Field (University of Lynchburg)
Reilly Ward – Girls Basketball (Bryn Athyn)
