Authorities offer $40K reward for answers in deaths of 3 Lumberton women in 2017

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The FBI and the Lumberton Police Department are offering a $40,000 reward for information that helps reveal how three women died four years ago.
The bodies of the three women were found between April 18, 2017 and June 3, 2017 within a four-block radius along East 5th and East 9th streets in Lumberton. They were:
- Christina Bennett, known to her family as Kristin, was found dead on April 18, 2017, inside a house on Peachtree Street.
- Rhonda Jones was found dead April 18, 2017, outside a house on East 5th Street.
- Megan Oxendine was found on June 3, 2017, outside a home on East 8th Street.
Authorities previously said autopsies and toxicology reports did not help in their investigations because the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was unable to determine the women’s causes of death. He said this is not uncommon due to the level of decomposition of the bodies.
According to law enforcement, detectives, special agents, and other personnel have conducted more than 400 interviews, followed hundreds of tips, and developed many leads during the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845, FBI Charlotte at (704) 672-6100, or online at tips.fbi.gov.
