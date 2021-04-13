Two ‘persons of interest’ in Florence County double homicide denied bond on unrelated cases

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Florence County magistrate judge denied bond for two men considered persons of interest in a double homicide case, but were arrested in separate cases from March and November.
Kadeem McFadden, Johnathan Boone and Rahiem Taylor are all considered persons of interest in a Florence County shooting which left two people dead at the intersection of Alligator Road and Highway 76.
McFadden is facing three counts of attempted murder along with other charges in connection to a shooting at a Timmonsville convenience store on Nov. 6 of last year.
Boone is facing nine counts of attempted murder in connection to a different Timmonsville shooting on Mar. 24. During the shooting, shots were fired from multiple vehicles catching a family of five including three children in the crossfire.
Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden recommended bond be denied for the safety of the community and the suspects.
“It’s safer for them here than people out here looking for them, trying to get revenge, seek revenge, any kind of retaliation, so I think it’s safer for them to be here until the matter is cleared up in the courts,” Chief McFadden said.
McFadden said the suspects were notified weeks ago that they needed to turn themselves in, but instead the Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested them in Williamsburg County.
“We apprehended them in the Kingstree area at an apartment complex, where two high-powered rifles were also recovered,” Florence County Sheriff’s Office Captain Darrin Yarborough said.
Boone didn’t comment during the hearing. McFadden told the judge he didn’t know he had warrants.
A future court date was not discussed regarding the suspects. WMBF News will continue to provide updates on their cases as more information becomes available.
