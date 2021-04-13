Two ‘persons of interest’ in Florence County double homicide in custody

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men who were named as ‘persons of interest’ in a double homicide in Florence County are in custody.
Online records show that Kadeem McFadden and Johnathan Boone were admitted into the Florence County Detention Center on Monday.
The pair, along with Raheim Taylor, were named as persons of interest after two people were shot and killed in a vehicle in the area of Highway 76 and Alligator Road.
Taylor was arrested last week and charged with five counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a vehicle in connection to a separate drive-by shooting that took place March 24 in Timmonsville, according to warrants and a police report.
Boone was also named in the police report.
Taylor is accused of shooting at a vehicle that Boone was driving, according to the police report.
According to jail records, Boone faces nine counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm. McFadden also faces several charges including three counts of attempted murder.
WMBF News has reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Timmonsville Police Departments to get more information on the charges that Boone and McFadden face.
