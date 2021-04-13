Tidelands Health accepting walk-ins at regional COVID-19 vaccination sites this week

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health will offer the COVID-19 vaccine on a walk-in basis at three regional vaccination sites this week.
According to information from Tidelands Health, those 16 and older can stop by a vaccination site during select hours to receive the vaccine without an appointment.
Walk-in locations, days and hours are as follows:
· Howard Gymnasium, 1610 Hawkins St., Georgetown: Wednesday, April 14, through Friday, April 16, 1 to 3 p.m.
· Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach: Wednesday and Thursday, April 14 and April 15, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
· Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Frontage Road, Murrells Inlet: Wednesday, April 14, through Friday, April 16, 1 to 4 p.m.
Individuals who walk in for their first dose will receive an appointment for the required second dose of the vaccine, Tidelands Health staff said. Appointments for the vaccine continue to be available as well.
Individuals who prefer a scheduled appointment time continue to have three scheduling options:
· CALL: To schedule a vaccine appointment by phone, call 1-833-6-MYSHOT (1-833-669-7468). Representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
· CLICK: Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. Individuals don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool.
· CHAT: Scheduling is also available via an online chat feature at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine. Chat scheduling is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
