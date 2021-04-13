Tanger Outlets looking to fill dozens of positions ahead of summer season

By WMBF News Staff | April 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 11:13 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tanger Outlets is hiring for multiple positions ahead of the summer season.

According to a press release from Tanger Outlets, more than 55 full-time and part-time positions are available at both Grand Strand locations.

The positions are available immediately.

For a full listing of available positions at the Highway 501 location, click here. For the Highway 17 location, click here.

Job seekers can apply in-person at both Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Shopper Services locations.

