Tanger Outlets looking to fill dozens of positions ahead of summer season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tanger Outlets is hiring for multiple positions ahead of the summer season.
According to a press release from Tanger Outlets, more than 55 full-time and part-time positions are available at both Grand Strand locations.
The positions are available immediately.
For a full listing of available positions at the Highway 501 location, click here. For the Highway 17 location, click here.
Job seekers can apply in-person at both Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Shopper Services locations.
