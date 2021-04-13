Son of former Horry County police chief arrested after leading officers on chase, report says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The son of former Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes was arrested over the weekend after allegedly leading police on a chase as they tried to conduct a traffic stop.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 22-year-old Cameron Alexander Rhodes was booked April 10 on charges of failure to stop for a blue light, drug possession and unlawful carrying of a pistol. He was released the next day on a $14,000 bond.
According to a police report, officers responded to area of Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road on April 10 after getting an anonymous complaint about drug sales. The complainant advised someone was selling drugs from a silver or grey car on the road, police said.
When officers arrived in the area, they saw a Buick Le Sabre registered to the suspect driving on Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road and heading toward Highway 701 North at “what would be considered a high rate of speed for the area,” the report states.
Police said the vehicle accelerated as it passed them and it appeared to have illegal window tint. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver sped away, according to the report.
Authorities said the vehicle turned onto Will Park Drive and pulled behind a house at the end of the road. According to officers, Rhodes got out of the vehicle and ran through the woods and into a nearby neighborhood, where he was apprehended.
Police found a large amount of money on the suspect, according to the report. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a handgun, an empty bottle of Promethazine syrup, digital scales, multiple bags of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, law enforcement said.
Rhodes was arrested twice back in 2019 on various drug charges.
