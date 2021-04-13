Robeson County deadly road rage suspect expected in court Thursday, DA confirms

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of shooting and killing a mother of six in a road rage incident in Robeson County is expected to be back in court this week.
Dejywan Floyd, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 47-year-old Julie Eberly, of Manheim, Penn. last month.
Julie and her husband Ryan Eberly were driving down to Hilton Head to celebrate their wedding anniversary when the shooting happened, according to authorities.
Investigators said a road rage encounter took place when the Eberly’s GMC Yukon came close to the suspect’s Chevrolet Malibu during a merge into a lane on I-95. They said Floyd pulled up next to the victim’s passenger side, rolled down the window and fired multiple shots.
Floyd was arrested a week later.
He had a court hearing hours after his arrest where a judge denied bond.
Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott confirmed with WMBF News that Floyd will be back in court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. It’s not clear at this point what will be discussed at the hearing.
