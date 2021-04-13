Pair arrested, charged in connection to armed robbery near Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are in jail accused of robbing three people, including a juvenile, near a Myrtle Beach motel.
According to a police report, officers were responded to an armed robbery call early Thursday morning in the area of the Windsurfer Motel in the 200 block of North Ocean Boulevard.
The victim told officers that two suspects pointed guns at them during the incident.
“Victim 1 state (sic) that he had to jump over the railing to flee from the suspects,” according to the police report.
Officers saw two men matching the descriptions of the suspects near the Admiral Inn, walking near the 3rd Avenue North beach access. The officers gave commands to stop but the suspects ran off.
Online records show that 24-year-old Ronnie Davis and 21-year-old Laquan Davis were arrested just before noon Thursday in connection to the case.
The two face several charges including six counts of armed robbery and five counts of kidnapping.
They are both in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.
