One arrested in shooting of security guard during mask dispute at N.C. sports bar

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - One arrest has been made in the shooting of a security guard during a mask dispute at a Fayetteville sports bar.
Will Tavon Francis, 29, of Fayetteville, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and injury to personal property.
A small group of people tried to get inside Phat Daddy’s Sports Bar and Grill, at 3406 Raeford Road, shortly after 11 p.m. last Thursday without wearing masks, according to bar owner Kenneth Clark. They got into a dispute with Phat Daddy’s staff and other patrons who were wearing masks and left.
Security camera footage obtained by WRAL News shows the masked patrons followed the other group into the parking lot, where scuffles ensued and people in both camps drew guns.
Charles Jackson Jr. and other security guards tried to break up the fight, and a man from the unmasked group fired two shots, wounding Jackson, security camera footage shows.The suspected shooter can be seen walking, gun in hand, to a Mercedes SUV, getting in and driving off. Others from both groups also drove away after the shooting.
Clark said doctors told him the bullet missed Jackson’s brain but that they had to work to stop substantial bleeding.
Francis remained at Cumberland County Detention Center on Monday under a $300,500 bond.
