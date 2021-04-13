McMaster meets with Myrtle Beach leaders, reiterates support for I-73

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Advocacy Council welcomed Gov. Henry McMaster to discuss strategic priorities for the future of the Myrtle Beach community and surrounding areas.
“South Carolina is ready to boom,” McMaster said. “We have to think big, think long, and make plans to accommodate the growth that is coming our way.”
The Advocacy Council outlined the legislative advocacy priorities for the Chamber. One is to find new ways to attract other industries into the area to diversify the economy.
“We oftentimes talk about hurricane-proof jobs here along the coast and the need to diversify, but in 2020, we started talking about pandemic-proof jobs, jobs that don’t depend on traveling and tourism,” said Jimmy Gray, director of government affairs for the chamber.
I-73 was the other priority. Gray said they’re looking to talk about new ways to communicate the benefits of the interstate.
“We’re now looking at reframing our arguments surrounding Interstate 73,” Gray said. “Talking about economic development, talking about diversifying our tourism-based economy, then lastly, potentially most importantly, talking about Interstate 73 as a hurricane evacuation route.”
The governor agreed that I-73 “needs to be done” and asserted that other local and state leaders are in alignment with this. From the federal level, McMaster said the rules and regulations have not been published but said they should know within a month what’s to be expected with those federal funds.
McMaster said that continuing to think ahead would be the best course of action, and promised his support.
“The local component and enthusiasm for it is probably as high as it’s ever been,” he said. “The federal enthusiasm will probably have to be generated not among our congressional delegation but among others, but the good news is, the money is there, at least we think it’s there - because as I say, the regulations have not been set up by the Department of Treasury yet, but they should be coming soon.”
McMaster said he hoped that he could help resolve the lawsuit brought on its construction.
The governor also praised accelerateSC and its approach throughout the pandemic on addressing business operations and the economy.
“We took a determined, targeted approach going in, and then came back out just as quickly as we could,” he said.
McMaster was asked about the current demand for workforce in the hospitality sector and what the administration could do to help staff this demand.
“The Department of Employment and Workforce is all over that,” McMaster said. “They’re doing ads; they have websites... They’re contacting people who have been drawing unemployment and are unemployed, advising them of the various jobs in the various places that are open to people with that kind of skills.”
He said funding is going to into retraining in technical colleges and working to enhance attractiveness for investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
The governor also discussed the events at the border after visiting El Paso, Texas last week.
“I think that the Biden administration has made a very bad decision in stopping construction on that wall,” he said.
Earlier Monday, McMaster issued an executive order that prevents undocumented, unaccompanied migrant children from the southern border to be placed in the state’s foster care and group homes.
“Our resources are strained with the young people we have now that need to go to foster homes. We can barely manage that,” he told reporters. “I’ve instructed those facilities here not to accept those from outside our state because we have to be sure that we are taking care of those that we have already committed to first.”
