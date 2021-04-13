Man who died days after being tased by Timmonsville office identified

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The name of the man who died days after being tased by a Timmonsville police officer has been released.
According to information from the Florence County Coroner’s Office, the man was stopped by an officer with the Timmonsville Police Department on April 8 for a traffic violation.
A pursuit ensued after the initial stop and the man, identified as 33-year-old Charles Kevell Green, wrecked his vehicle as a result, coroner Keith von Lutcken said.
A fight between Green and the officer happened after the crash and the officer used his Taser on Green, according to the coroner’s office.
Medical personnel aided Green on the scene after he complained of difficulty breathing, the coroner said. He was admitted to an area hospital and later died on the night of April 10, according to officials.
The body is scheduled for an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.