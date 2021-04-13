Man accidentally shot himself inside Food Lion store

Gun inside waistband of pants fired while he was in the Faith Road store

Man accidentally shot himself inside Food Lion store
A witness said shoppers hurried out of the store after hearing the gun shot. (Source: Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant | April 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 8:35 PM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accidentally shot himself inside the Food Lion grocery store on Faith Road on Friday night.

According to police, a 46-year-old man was inside the store in the bread aisle when something caused a handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants to fire.

“I turn around to see him grab his crotch and run to the front of the store,” a witness said. “Scared the crap out of me and some other shoppers. People heading to the exit as fast as possible.”

Police said the man reported the shooting to someone working at the store. There’s no word on the man’s injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.