James “Nate” Thompson to be inducted to SCACA Hall of Fame

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Legendary high school football coach James “Nate” Thompson will be honored in a big way this summer. The former Carvers Bay head man and and current Conway assistant will be inducted in to the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Thompson was named the head coach of the Bears in 2000 and led the program through the 2018 season. During his tenure, he won 164 games and appeared in 5 state championships. The Bears won two state titles under Thompson in 2002 and 2006.
Another milestone in Thompson’s coaching career came in 2018 when he coached the South all-star team in Myrtle Beach during the annual North/South All-Star game in 2018.
The induction ceremony will occur at the SCACA 29th Awards Banquet at the Greenville Convention Center, on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
