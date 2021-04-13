How to with Halley: Feeding North America’s Largest Crocodile in captivity at Alligator Adventure

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - How much does the largest crocodile in captivity in North America weigh? About a ton. His name is Utan and he can be found along the Grand Strand at Alligator Adventure in North Myrtle Beach.
Since he’s the largest, that begs so many questions. Like, how much does Utan eat, how often, and what?
We found out the answers to those questions and so many more on this weeks How to with Halley!
Come along with us!
How to with Halley airs every Tuesday on Grand Strand Today (weekdays at 11am on WMBF News).
