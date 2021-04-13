Horry County Board of Education fills seat left vacant by late vice-chairman

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Board of Education have made their choice on who will fill a vacant board seat.
Board members voted for Melanie Wellons to take over the seat that was held by the late John Poston. Poston died at the end of January.
The district’s board of education conducted interviews during Monday night’s special-called meeting with the three candidates. After the interviews, board members picked Wellons to represent District 8, which is the Carolina Forest, Forestbrook and Conway area.
According to Wellons’ application, she is a graduate of Conway High School Class of 1991 and also went to Coastal Carolina University.
She has also served on the Advisory Board for the Carolina Forest District for the last five years.
“Although my children have since graduated, I continue to serve as a community member,” according to her application. “Throughout these years, I have also had the privilege of serving on the Appeals Board as well as the Carolina Forest High School Improvement Council.”
Wellons will fill the board seat until the next general election in Nov. 2022. The person elected then will serve the remainder of the District 8 term through 2024.
Wellons will take the oath of office at the next school board meeting on Monday, April 19.
