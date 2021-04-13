FIRST ALERT: Warm with a few late day showers on Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Very warm temperatures will continue on Wednesday before a few showers move in.
Tonight will be clear and mild with temperatures dropping to near 60 along the Grand Strand and into the middle to upper 50s inland.
Wednesday will start off with plenty of sunshine and fast-climbing temperatures. Afternoon readings will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. By late in the day, a cold front will approach the area and bring increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening.
Closer to sunset and through Wednesday night, a few showers will be possible from time to time but widespread rain or strong storms are not expected. Rain chances will only peak at around 30% Wednesday night.
A few leftover showers will be possible early Thursday with clouds lingering through much of the day. Slightly cooler weather moving in behind the cold front will drop afternoon temperatures into the lower to middle 70s Thursday afternoon.
Sunny skies return for Friday into the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be the coolest days of the week with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. By Sunday, temperatures will start to climb into the 70s once again.
