FIRST ALERT: Warm temperatures continue, few showers mid-week

Our attention turns to Wednesday where a weak cold front will move closer to the area, providing for a few showers and storms late in the evening and into early Thursday morning. New model data coming in suggests plenty of sunshine early on Wednesday before a few more clouds roll in Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances should hold off until the evening commute on Wednesday. Even then, those chances remain isolated at 20% with highs on Wednesday reaching the mid 70s on the Grand Strand to the low-mid 80s inland.