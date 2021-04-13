FIRST ALERT: Warm temperatures continue, few showers mid-week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm weather will continue on Tuesday before a few showers and storms arrive late Wednesday and into Thursday.
It’s another mild start to the day as you are headed out the door and those temperatures will continue to be comfortable for any outdoor plans today. Highs will climb into the mid 70s along the beaches today with the lower 80s in Florence, Darlington and other areas in the Pee Dee.
Our attention turns to Wednesday where a weak cold front will move closer to the area, providing for a few showers and storms late in the evening and into early Thursday morning. New model data coming in suggests plenty of sunshine early on Wednesday before a few more clouds roll in Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances should hold off until the evening commute on Wednesday. Even then, those chances remain isolated at 20% with highs on Wednesday reaching the mid 70s on the Grand Strand to the low-mid 80s inland.
Rain chances will be isolated through the evening hours and into Thursday morning. We’ve added a slight chance for a shower early on Thursday before clearing skies and cooler air works in for the end of the week. It’s not a big cool down but highs will drop to only reach the upper 60s for highs on Friday and Saturday.
We will see the 70s return Sunday with just an isolated 20% chance of a shower by the end of the weekend.
