Darlington Co. COVID-19 vaccine clinic canceled after J&J shot paused by U.S.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic set to take place Tuesday in Darlington County has been canceled after the U.S. announced it was pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
That clinic was scheduled for Society Hill, but organizer CareSouth Carolina has paused its distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines until further notice, a press release stated.
CareSouth Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for April 14 at Welsh Neck Baptist Church, located at 112 Church St., in Society Hill, will now administer the Moderna vaccine, a press release stated.
According to officials, CareSouth Carolina will be administering only the Moderna vaccine until further clarification from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration is received regarding Johnson & Johnson vaccine safety.
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots, it was announced Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.
The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death and all remained under investigation.
