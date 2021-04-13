Crews respond to medical call on Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to the Intracoastal Waterway near the S.C. 544 bridge in Socastee for a medical call, according to officials.
SCDNR spokesperson David Lucas said the agency is assisting Horry County Fire Rescue with the call.
According to information from HCFR, crews went to the area of Peachtree Landing for the medical call.
Members of the HCFR, the SCDNR and the Horry County Police Department worked together to assess the patient using a boat, first responders said.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to the HCFR.
This is the third incident along the Intracoastal Waterway in less than 48 hours.
The wreck involving a boat on Sunday night killed 28-year-old Corey Parag of Myrtle Beach. According to SCDNR, 27-year-old John Kody Ray is facing charges in connection to the crash.
On Monday, crews responded to a jet ski crash along the Intracoastal Waterway near Little River. No serious injuries were reported in the collision.
