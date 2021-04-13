Crews to begin reassembling Myrtle Beach SkyWheel following renovations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular oceanfront attraction is returning to the Grand Strand.
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the first truck with sections of the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel is set to arrive on Wednesday, April 14.
Officials say a portion of Ocean Boulevard will be closed for unloading and reassembly through Wednesday, April 28.
A Grand Strand staple enjoyed by tourists and locals alike, crews began dismantling the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel in January for upgrades and improvements to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
The revamp to the wheel and gondolas includes a new light show.
