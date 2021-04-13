Authorities identify suspect charged in fatal boat accident along Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have named the suspect charged in connection to a deadly weekend boat accident along the Intracoastal Waterway.
David Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources identified the suspect as 27-year-old John Kody Ray.
Ray, of Surfside Beach, is charged by SCDNR with boating under the influence resulting in death and violation of navigational rules and regulations, jail records show.
The accident happened Sunday night near Watergate Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Ray is accused of operating a 20-foot Tracker Tahoe boat with two male and two female passengers.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office said 28-year-old Corey Parag, of Myrtle Beach, died in the accident.
One other person was taken to the hospital.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Ray remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under $20,500 bond.
