‘Tribute to every veteran in this area’: New VA medical center in Myrtle Beach opens Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A highly-anticipated Veterans Affairs clinic will be opening its doors Tuesday in Myrtle Beach.
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is upgrading its previous facility at The Market Common to a new location on Airpark Drive.
The clinic will be able to offer even more veterans a wider range of services for their physical and mental health, so many won’t have to make the trip to Charleston.
During a sneak preview of the new VA clinic on Monday, Scott Isaacks, the director and CEO of Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, said this facility is needed in the Myrtle Beach area.
“This is a very busy area for veterans. We have looked at projections over the next 10 years. It’s going to get even busier,” Isaacks said. “We have so many veterans moving to this area, and one of the things we focused on with having a larger clinic now is not just offering primary care and mental health, but trying to bring specialty care to this area, so patients don’t have to make the long drive to Charleston.”
Currently, the VA clinic will have 12 providers but has the capacity for up to 20 providers.
The state-of-the-art facility will have more than 200 treatment rooms, along with an optical shop, prosthetic services, a mobile MRI machine and more.
“One thing that we’re really focused on here is, this is a clinic that provides what we think is excellent health care, and we want to continue to do this. But we want this clinic to be a tribute to every veteran in this area. When veterans walk through our door, we want them to see first class. We want them to see a clinic that is second to none,” Isaacks said.
Acting Chief of Primary Care Dr. Robert Glass added that there will also be a dedicated women’s health space, and each will have a private restroom for specialized women’s care.
“Female veterans are one of the fastest-growing populations we have, so we’re really excited to give them a dedicated space where they can be seen and have their needs met,” Glass said.
Leaders at the VA medical clinic said the number one goal is that if someone is a veteran, and they want to move to the Grand Strand, then they want to be able to take care of that veteran at the new facility.
