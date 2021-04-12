Suspect facing felony charge after fatal boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a fatal boat accident Sunday along the Intracoastal Waterway, according to officials.
David Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the suspect will be charged with boating under the influence resulting in death. The suspect’s name was not immediately available.
Crews were called to the accident near Watergate Drive at 8:23 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said a 28-year-old man from Myrtle Beach died as a result of the accident. That person’s name has not yet been released.
One other person was transported to the hospital.
According to Lucas, the suspect was operating a 20-foot Tracker Tahoe boat and had two male and two female passengers with him.
The investigation is ongoing.
