SLED investigating man’s death after reportedly being tased by Timmonsville officer

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway following a man’s death two days after reportedly being tased by a Timmonsville police officer, officials said.
According to information from the State Law Enforcement Division, the individual got into a fight with the officer, which led to him reportedly using his Taser.
SLED officials said they are investigating the circumstances of the individual’s death after a request from the Timmonsville Police Department.
No other information was available as it remains an active investigation.
