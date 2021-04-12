SLED investigating man’s death after reportedly being tased by Timmonsville officer

By Brad Dickerson | April 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 4:39 PM

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway following a man’s death two days after reportedly being tased by a Timmonsville police officer, officials said.

According to information from the State Law Enforcement Division, the individual got into a fight with the officer, which led to him reportedly using his Taser.

SLED officials said they are investigating the circumstances of the individual’s death after a request from the Timmonsville Police Department.

No other information was available as it remains an active investigation.

