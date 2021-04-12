Police: Man stabbed multiple times at Lumberton inn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times at a Lumberton hotel on Sunday.
According to information from the Lumberton Police Department, officers were called to the Atkinson Inn and Suites, located in the 3000 block of West Fifth Street in Lumberton, at 4:14 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old man in one of the rooms with his fiancée. Officers said they saw that the man had been stabbed several times.
During the course of the investigation, officers learned the man may have been arguing with some people in the parking lot at the time of the stabbing.
According to police, the man was taken to UNC Southeastern before being transferred to another facility for additional care.
No suspects were identified at this time.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.