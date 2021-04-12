Police investigate after 21-year-old man shot multiple times in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Lumberton are investigating after a man arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers were called to the area of Alexander Street and Edgewood Street shortly after 6 p.m. on April 9 for a report of shots fired, a press release from Lumberton police stated.
While responding to the scene, police say they were informed a 21-year-old man arrived at Southeastern Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.
According to the release, the vehicle that dropped off the victim left the hospital before police arrived.
Police say they determined “something transpired” between the victim and several people believed to be on dirt bikes or four-wheelers.
The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
