Myrtle Beach leaders to talk CCMF at Tuesday meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The Carolina Country Music Festival could be one step closer to happening.
The Myrtle Beach City Council will talk about granting CCMF a special event permit during Tuesday’s meeting, where event organizers are set to present their formal plans.
This year’s headliners include Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, and Eric Church. The festival is scheduled to take place from June 10 through June 13 after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Last month, city officials denied a request from organizers to move CCMF from the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion area to the old Myrtle Square Mall site due to other events in the area that weekend.
The city then gave organizers the go-ahead to hold the event in the Pavilion area as it has in years past.
