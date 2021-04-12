Myrtle Beach gas prices nearly 35 cents lower than national average

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach motorists are seeing some relief at the pump.
Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.51 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.
In addition, Gas Buddy data shows Myrtle Beach motorists are paying 10.7 cents per gallon less compared to a month ago. Despite the dip, Myrtle Beach gas prices stand 85.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Across the country, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.
The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the following Monday:
“It has been a fairly tame last few weeks at the pump for most areas after a particularly active February and March when prices were screaming higher. After surging back then, we’ve seen the price increases fade, and while we haven’t seen much of a decline, prices have been holding near their yearly highs. For now, it feels like the risk of seeing the national average climb to $3/gal has been delayed by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases both here and abroad, limiting the upside to gasoline demand, but should things begin to improve, especially as we get closer to the start of the summer, we still have potential to see summer gas prices at their highest levels in years. Make no mistake, gas prices this year will be tied to the hip of the Covid situation.”
