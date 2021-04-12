Mullins man sentenced to federal prison on weapon charge

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee man has been sentenced to a federal prison after pleading guilty to a weapon charge.
According to information from the office of U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart, 26-year-old Robert Anton Warren, of Mullins, was sentenced to over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon.
On Oct. 13, 2019, a sergeant with the Mullins Police Department made a traffic stop after spotting a car that had no tag lights on the license plate, prosecutors said. The driver only had a beginner’s permit and there was no licensed driver in the car, a press release stated.
According to prosecutors, the sergeant also noticed the expiration date on the tag was incorrect and appeared to have been altered. The driver was issued citations and both the driver and the passenger, Warren, were asked to step out of the car, the release stated.
Since the car was not registered, the sergeant proceeded with having it towed. During an inventory of the vehicle, a magazine with seven rounds of 9mm ammunition was found under the passenger seat where Warren had been sitting, authorities said.
Police patted Warren down to look for weapons, but did not find any, according to the press release. Another officer arrived and attempted to detain Warren, but he ran.
After the defendant ran, officers found a 9mm handgun in the grass in a nearby ditch, prosecutors said. The weapon had one round in the chamber.
According to the press release, Warren is prohibited from having firearms and ammo due to his prior convictions for strong arm robbery and possession of a stolen pistol.
Warren was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison, to be followed by 36 months of supervision.
There is no parole in the federal system, according to prosecutors.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.