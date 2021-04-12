SCDNR, HCFR respond to jet ski crash along Intracoastal Waterway in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to a jet ski crash along the Intracoastal Water in Little River.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said crews were dispatched just before 5 p.m. Monday to the 4500 block of River Road.
David Lucas, a spokesperson for SCDNR, said the crash involved one or more jet skis.
Lucas added that one person involved in the crash was picked up by a boater, and that person was taken to River Road to be checked out by EMS.
Casey said no one was taken to the hospital and obtained two medical waivers. He said that HCFR crews have cleared the scene.
Lucas said officers with SCDNR are on their way to the scene to investigate.
WMBF News will bring you new developments as they come into our newsroom.
This is the second crash along the Intracoastal Waterway in less than 24 hours.
The wreck involving a boat on Sunday night killed 28-year-old Corey Parag of Myrtle Beach. SCDNR said it has a person in custody in connection to the deadly crash. Officials said that person is expected to be charged with boating under the influence resulting in death.
