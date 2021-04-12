HCS announces Carolina Forest HS will return to five-day of face-to-face learning next week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools is getting closer and closer to being 100% back to five days of face-to-face instruction.
The district announced on Monday that Carolina Forest High School can go back to school full-time on Monday, April 19 now that the plexiglass installation has been complete.
A spokesperson for HCS explained that the manufacturer had some issues last week, which has caused some delays in the installation at the remaining schools.
Socastee High School and SOAR Academy are the two remaining schools that have yet to return to five days of traditional learning.
This decision only impacts brick-and-mortar schools and does not affect those in the K-12 HCS Virtual Program.
