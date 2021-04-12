Georgetown County man faces murder charge after wife dies weeks after shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Charges have been upgraded against a Georgetown County man who is accused of shooting his wife.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has filed murder charges against 77-year-old Monroe Cole.
He was originally charged with attempted murder after investigators said he shot his wife, Hazel Daniels, at their home on March 25 along Handy Hill Drive.
Authorities said Daniels died from her injuries on Friday.
Cole is currently at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.