FIRST ALERT: Warm Tuesday ahead of a few mid-week showers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warm weather will continue on Tuesday before a few showers and storms arrive on Wednesday.
Tonight will be clear and mild with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s on the beach and middle 50s inland from the coast.
Another sunny and warm day is on tap for Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures near the beaches will climb into the middle to upper 70s while areas inland climb into the upper 70s to near 80.
A weak cold front will move closer to the area on Wednesday providing a chance of a few showers and storms late in the day and into Wednesday evening. Rain chances from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening will be 30%. No severe weather or widespread rain is expected.
Despite the thickening clouds and increasing rain chances, Wednesday will be a very warm day with afternoon temperatures climbing well into the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Slightly cooler weather will return behind the cold front for Thursday through Friday. Daytime temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to near 50s with daytime temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.
