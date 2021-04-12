FIRST ALERT: Pleasant start to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s hard to complain with the forecast we have in store for the start of the week. Sunshine returns, providing one of the best days this week with warm temperatures for any afternoon plans.
As you begin the morning, it’s another mild one along the beaches. Even inland, temperatures are in the mid 50s for most locations. A light jacket should only be needed by very few people this morning. Of course, as we head into the middle of the day, we begin to warm up. Highs today will top out in the upper 70s along the beaches to the 80s the further inland you move into Horry County. Inland, highs will reach the low-mid 80s.
A weak and dry cold front will move through the area early Tuesday morning. We remain dry and but temperatures do drop just a bit. Highs will still be comfortable with readings in the mid 70s on the sand and the lower 80s inland. Once again, not much of a change under mostly sunny skies for Tuesday.
By the middle of the week, a cold front will arrive late Wednesday, bringing a round of rain to the area LATE Wednesday and into EARLY Thursday morning. This will bring a few scattered showers into the area. The big story won’t be the rain as some locations will stay dry. The bigger story is the cooler air that filters in for Thursday and Friday. Highs will stay in the upper 60s for the end of the week. Once again, it’s not a terrible forecast! Just a little cooler than normal for this time of year.
Our next rain chance after Wednesday? Models keep us rather dry until another brief window of chances Sunday night into Monday. We’ll keep an eye on that.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.