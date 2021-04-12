FIRST ALERT: Pleasant start to the week

As you begin the morning, it’s another mild one along the beaches. Even inland, temperatures are in the mid 50s for most locations. A light jacket should only be needed by very few people this morning. Of course, as we head into the middle of the day, we begin to warm up. Highs today will top out in the upper 70s along the beaches to the 80s the further inland you move into Horry County. Inland, highs will reach the low-mid 80s.