FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in N.C. hotel parking lot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a man charged with killing a woman in New Bern confirms that the couple’s baby was inside the car at the time.
Eric Lipford, of Plymouth, will continue to be held without bond for the murder of his girlfriend.
Shannelle Patterson was shot in a car outside the BridgePointe Hotel and Marina in New Bern on Saturday.
Lipford was charged with murder and went before a Craven County judge Monday morning.
Lipford’s family says the two had a child together and that baby was inside the car at the time of the shooting. The child, who is between six and eight months old, wasn’t hurt and is now with Lipford’s sister.
District Attorney Scott Thomas says an autopsy showed that Patterson was shot just once.
Court records show the woman was arrested earlier this year and charged with involuntary manslaughter and accessory after the fact. WITN is reaching out to Washington County officials to learn more on those charges.
Lipford has his next hearing set for April 26th.
