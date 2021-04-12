911 caller describes hectic moments after deadly boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A day of boating along the Intracoastal Waterway turned deadly on Sunday night.
A boating crash near Watergate Drive took the life of 28-year-old Corey Parag, of Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
One other person was transported to the hospital.
Authorities announced Monday they made an arrest in connection to the boat accident.
David Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the suspect will be charged with boating under the influence resulting in death. The suspect’s name was not immediately available.
According to Lucas, the suspect was operating a 20-foot Tracker Tahoe boat and had two male and two female passengers with him.
A man who called 911 said he was enjoying a typical Sunday night at his waterfront home when all of a sudden, he heard people screaming from a boat.
“They were yelling and screaming and crying, and we got them to the dock,” Steve Sutton said.
Sutton called 911 and tried to help as much as he could until authorities arrived.
“They came in and did their thing the best they could do but not much they could do at that point,” Sutton said.
Sutton said it’s hard to get Sunday night’s incident off his mind, and he hopes Parag’s loved ones can move forward during their time of grief.
“We all have a mother,” he said. “Just imagine how she feels.”
The investigation is ongoing.
