Coroner identifies victim in fatal boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway; one person facing charge

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man killed Sunday night in a boat accident along the Intracoastal Waterway.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said 28-year-old Corey Parag, of Myrtle Beach, died from injuries he sustained in the accident.
One other person was transported to the hospital.
Authorities announced Monday they made an arrest in connection to the boat accident.
David Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the suspect will be charged with boating under the influence resulting in death. The suspect’s name was not immediately available.
Crews were called to the accident near Watergate Drive at 8:23 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
According to Lucas, the suspect was operating a 20-foot Tracker Tahoe boat and had two male and two female passengers with him.
The investigation is ongoing.
